Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess the correlation between the effort-reward imbalance (ERI) and sleep quality among railway locomotive stewards.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Lanzhou Bureau Group, China Railway, between July and August 2022. PARTICIPANTS: Railway locomotive stewards. PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: Sleep quality was assessed using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index Scale (PSQI), categorising scores of >14 as poor, 8-14 as fair and <8 as good.



RESULTS: A total of 5738 valid questionnaires (mean age of 30.85±6.91 years and 5730 males) were included. The response rate was 92.27%. The PSQI score was 11.52±3.95; 2304 (40.15%) respondents had good sleep quality, 1590 (27.71%) had fair sleep quality and 1844 (32.14%) had poor sleep quality. Stepwise multivariable logistic regression analysis showed that, compared with poor sleep quality, Jiayuguan Locomotive Depot workers (OR 0.775, 95% CI 0.587 to 0.971, p=0.028), electric locomotive drivers (OR 0.499, 95% CI 0.316 to 0.786, p=0.003), passenger train locomotive drivers (OR 0.209, 95% CI 1.313 to 3.337, p=0.002), working <40 hours weekly (OR 2.291, 95% CI 1.686 to 3.112, p<0.001), working 40-50 hours weekly (OR 1.602, 95% CI 1.299 to 1.977, p<0.001), senior titles (OR 0.727, 95% CI 0.570 to 0.928, p=0.010), high effort/low reward (OR 2.812, 95% CI 2.218 to 3.564, p<0.001) and low overcommitment (OR 5.848, 95% CI 4.710 to 7.261, p<0.001) were independently associated with fair sleep quality. Electric locomotive drivers (OR 0.535, 95% CI 0.364 to 0.787, p=0.001), diesel locomotive drivers (OR 0.567, 95% CI 0.348 to 0.924, p=0.023), passenger train locomotive drivers (OR 1.471, 95% CI 1.005 to 2.155, p=0.047), working <40 hours weekly (OR 1.549, 95% CI 1.196 to 2.006, p=0.001), working 40-50 hours weekly (OR 1.340, 95% CI 1.141 to 1.574, p<0.001), high school diploma or less (OR 1.448, 95% CI 1.062 to 1.975, p=0.019), high effort/low reward (OR 1.237, 95% CI 1.006 to 1.521, p=0.044), balanced effort-reward (OR 0.653, 95% CI 0.478 to 0.892, p=0.007) and low overcommitment (OR 2.553, 95% CI 2.224 to 2.931, p<0.001) were independently associated with good sleep quality.



CONCLUSION: The results revealed an acceptable ERI and poor sleep quality among railway stewards. ERI was correlated with sleep quality. Health education, lifestyle changes and improved work schedules may help boost sleep quality and well-being among railway locomotive stewards.

