OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the effectiveness of a system based psychological first aid (PFA) training programme for emergency medical first responders in China.



DESIGN: Parallel-group, assessor-blinded, cluster randomised controlled trial. SETTING: 42 clusters of health workers from various health facilities in China.



PARTICIPANTS: 1399 health workers who provide emergency service for survivors of disasters.



INTERVENTIONS: One-day system based PFA training programme (PFA) or training as usual (TAU).



PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: The primary outcome was the PFA skills, knowledge and attitude (SKA-PFA) score at 2 months postintervention. Secondary outcomes included post-traumatic growth, self-efficacy and professional quality of life.



RESULTS: The intervention group (n=690) had significantly higher SKA-PFA scores than the control group (n=709) at 2 months postintervention (adjusted mean difference=4.44; 95% CI 1.17 to 7.52; p=0.007; Cohen's d=0.35). The intervention group also had higher scores on post-traumatic growth (p=0.113, d=0.24), self-efficacy (p=0.032, d=0.20) and professional quality of life (p=0.281, d=0.04).



CONCLUSIONS: The system based PFA training programme was more effective than the TAU in enhancing the PFA knowledge and skills of the emergency medical first responders and in increasing their competence to provide emergency service for survivors in China.



TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: ChiCTR2200060464.

