Citation
Quas JA. Child Maltreat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38715368
Abstract
In this special issue, innovative research teams expanded work on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns on child maltreatment by assessing these effects on treatment and service delivery following maltreatment, on the professionals responsible for identification and treatment, and on the systems responsible for oversight and instruction. One theme that emerged across these studies concerned challenges faced by professionals as they attempted to evaluate families and provide service and support. Organizational leadership was crucial in helping these professionals navigate challenges in a positive and productive manner. A second theme concerned remote service delivery.
Language: en
Keywords
child protective services; COVID-19; dependency court; health professionals; maltreatment