Abstract

In this special issue, innovative research teams expanded work on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns on child maltreatment by assessing these effects on treatment and service delivery following maltreatment, on the professionals responsible for identification and treatment, and on the systems responsible for oversight and instruction. One theme that emerged across these studies concerned challenges faced by professionals as they attempted to evaluate families and provide service and support. Organizational leadership was crucial in helping these professionals navigate challenges in a positive and productive manner. A second theme concerned remote service delivery.



FINDINGS suggested that remote maltreatment assessments, treatment, and court procedures all worked to some degree. Thus, despite the massive social disruption caused by the pandemic and lockdowns, parents, professionals, and systems were able to adapt and address core needs of children and families. In future work, it may be important to consider how these findings and their implications vary depending on the type of maltreatment children experienced. Doing so would allow for more nuanced understanding of the consequences of significant national and global crises on child maltreatment and would enable clearer recommendations regarding how best to protect children and support families during such events.

