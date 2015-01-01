SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Williams S, Stevenson MC, Appleyard Carmody K, Valentino K. Child Maltreat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1177/10775595241253785

38716747

The current commentary provides an introduction to the special issue examining COVID-19-related professional challenges, innovations, and implications for child maltreatment victims. The editors of the special issue provide a summary of the research presented as well as the implications for the field of child maltreatment research.


Covid-19; innovation; maltreatment; pandemic; workforce

