Citation
Williams S, Stevenson MC, Appleyard Carmody K, Valentino K. Child Maltreat. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38716747
Abstract
The current commentary provides an introduction to the special issue examining COVID-19-related professional challenges, innovations, and implications for child maltreatment victims. The editors of the special issue provide a summary of the research presented as well as the implications for the field of child maltreatment research.
Language: en
Keywords
Covid-19; innovation; maltreatment; pandemic; workforce