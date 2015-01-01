Abstract

A 19-year-old woman with a history of asthma presented with acute confusion following a near-drowning event 2 weeks prior to admission. She was found to have severe thrombocytopenia and microangiopathic hemolytic anemia (MAHA). The treatment for thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) was started on the day of admission due to high clinical suspicion. Subsequent workup confirmed a diagnosis of TTP with no clear etiology except the near-drowning incident. TTP following a near-drowning event has never been reported in the literature. Furthermore, she developed refractory TTP that required reinitiation of therapeutic plasma exchange and rituximab. After discharge, the patient had been doing well over a year of follow-up without remission.

