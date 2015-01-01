Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: In this narrative review we wanted to describe the relationship of autonomic nervous system activity with social environment and suicidal spectrum behaviors. RECENT FINDINGS: Patients with suicidal ideation/suicide attempt have higher sympathetic nervous system (SNS) and lower parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) activity in resting conditions and during acute stress tasks compared with patients without suicidal ideation/suicide attempt. Death by suicide and violent suicide attempt also are related to SNS hyperactivation. Similarly, a SNS/PNS imbalance has been observed in people with childhood trauma, stressful life events or feelings of loneliness and isolation. Social support seems to increase PNS control and resilience. Due to the importance of the social context and stressful life events in suicidal behavior, SNS/PNS imbalance could act as a mediator in this relationship and be a source of relevant biomarkers. Childhood trauma and stressful life events may impair the autonomic nervous system response in suicidal patients. Loneliness, isolation and social support may act as moderators in acute stress situations.

