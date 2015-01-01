SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pascali M. Front. Sociol. 2024; 9: e1147627.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fsoc.2024.1147627

PMID

38716084

PMCID

PMC11074413

Abstract

The metaverse appears to be a composite concept and a complex environment from an ontological perspective and from a purely dimensional point of view. Exploring its defining features not only allows one to identify the nature and effects of the social relations existing therein, but also influences the legal reading of what it contains and produces. Bringing to light the peculiar characteristics of the metaverse-for which the dichotomy between "real" and "virtual" sounds outdated-this article emphasizes the urgency to rethink the traditional forms of interpretation and design of preventive and repressive measures to counter deviant and illegal phenomena of a violent nature.


Language: en

Keywords

crime; deviance; law; metaverse; physicality; rights; violence; virtuality

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print