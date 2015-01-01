Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This scoping study aims to identify environmental road safety measures implemented in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) to reduce pedestrian injuries from collisions with motor vehicles.



METHODS: This review followed Arksey and O'Malley's approach and reported results using the PRISMA-SCR 2018 checklist. A literature review was conducted in Medline, Google Scholar, and the Transport Research International Documentation database using keyword-derived medical subject heading terms. A total of 14 articles met the pre-established inclusion criteria and were analyzed using a data extraction matrix. The findings were categorized methodically into three prominent themes: (1) methods for reducing pedestrian exposure, (2) traffic calming strategies, and (3) measures for enhancing pedestrian visibility.



RESULTS: Traffic calming strategies, including vehicular speed reduction, roadway contraction, and vertical and horizontal diversionary tactics, emerged as the most effective interventions for reducing pedestrian injuries within LMICs. Conversely, interventions geared towards minimizing pedestrian exposure, such as zebra crossings, crosswalks controlled by traffic signals, underpasses, or overpasses, often produced minimal effects, and occasionally exacerbated the risk of pedestrian accidents. Lack of pedestrian visibility due to density of street vendors and parked vehicles was associated with a higher risk of injuries, while billboards impaired drivers' attention and increased the likelihood of collisions with pedestrians.



DISCUSSION: In LMICs, the effectiveness of environmental measures in reducing vehicle-pedestrian crashes varies widely. In the face of resource constraints, implementing interventions for pedestrian safety in LMICs necessitates careful prioritization and consideration of the local context.

