Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given the extensive impact of road traffic accidents (RTAs) consequences and their potential ramifications on the health of both current and future generations, this study examines the social and demographic factors that influence RTA-related mortality among women of reproductive age.



METHODS: The study population consisted of cases retrieved from the database of the Legal Medicine Organization, encompassing all women aged 15-49 who succumbed to road accidents between 2011 and 2021.



RESULTS: The mean age of women in the reproductive age group from East Azerbaijan province between 2011 and 2021 was 33.67 years, with a standard deviation of 9.18. RTAs on main roads accounted for the majority of incidents (395 cases, 50.8%), with 93.7% (728 cases) attributed to road traffic. In 54.4% of these cases, the affected organ was the head and neck, and the primary cause of death in 52.1% was head trauma. Across all age groups, injuries to the neck and head were the most common, followed by injuries to the abdomen, chest, back, and sternum.



CONCLUSION: The higher incidence of road accidents in the 25-29 age group highlights the need for targeted interventions to address risky behaviors, inexperience, and peer influences in this demographic. Our observation of passengers experiencing the highest mortality rate emphasizes the vulnerability of road users, particularly pedestrians, in traffic accidents. Pedestrian violations in the 17-30 age group further emphasize the importance of education and awareness campaigns aimed at reducing risky behavior.

