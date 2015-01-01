Abstract

Forward sagittal alignment affects physical performance, is associated with pain and impacts the health-related quality of life of the elderly. Interventions that help seniors to improve sagittal balance are needed to inhibit the progression of pain and disability. A motion-sensing video game (active game) is developed in this study to monitor sitting and standing postures in real-time and facilitate the postural learning process by using optical sensors to measure body movement and a video game to provide visual feedback. Ten female subjects (mean age: 60.0 ± 5.2 years old; mean BMI: 21.4 ± 1.9) with adult degenerative scoliosis (mean major Cobb's angle: 38.1°± 22.7°) participate in a 6-week postural training programme with three one-hour postural training sessions a week. Eleven body alignment measurements of their perceived "ideal" sitting and standing postures are obtained before and after each training session to evaluate the effectiveness of postural learning with the game. The participants learn to sit and stand with increased sagittal alignment with a raised chest and more retracted head position. The forward shift of their head and upper body is significantly reduced after each training session. Although this immediate effect only partially sustained after the 6-week program, the participants learned to adjust their shoulder and pelvis level for a better lateral alignment in standing. The proposed postural training system, which is presented as a gameplay with real-time visual feedback, can effectively help players to improve their postures. This pilot feasibility study explores the development and initial assessment of a motion-based video game designed for postural training in older adults with adult degenerative scoliosis, and demonstrates the usability and benefits of active gameplay in motor training.

