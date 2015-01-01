Abstract

A 34-year-old Sri Lankan man presented with multiple episodes of vomiting following accidental ingestion of 100 ml of indoxacarb (Avaunt). He had a significant saturation gap (discrepancy between oxygen saturation [98%] in blood gas analysis and saturation on pulse oximetry [70%] in finger pulse oximetry), the color of the blood was muddy brown, and the methemoglobin level (60%) was high in the blood gas analysis. A diagnosis of methemoglobinemia secondary to indoxacarb poisoning was made, and he was treated with methylene blue with a favorable outcome. Methemoglobinemia secondary to indoxacarb poisoning is extremely rare, and clinicians should be aware of this important complication. Methemoglobinemia secondary to indoxacarb poisoning has a favorable outcome if recognized and treated promptly.

