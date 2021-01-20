|
Vetri R, Piramanayagam D, Ravi P. Int. J. Crit. Illn. Inj. Sci. 2024; 14(1): 21-25.
(Copyright © 2024, Medknow Publications)
38715754
BACKGROUND: Globally, trauma cases have significant morbidity and mortality. Hence, various scoring systems have been designed to improve the prognosis in trauma cases. Trauma and Injury Severity Score (TRISS) is one of the widely used models to predict mortality; however, it has certain limitation. We have aimed to evaluate the survival prediction of new model TRISS-oxygen saturation (SpO(2)) and to compare with original TRISS score in trauma study participants.
Language: en
Mortality prediction; predictive accuracy; probability survival; severity scores; trauma