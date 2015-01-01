Abstract

The global burden of diseases and injuries poses complex and pressing challenges. This study analyzed 369 diseases and injuries attributed to 84 risk factors globally from 1990 to 2019, projecting trends to 2040. In 2019, global risks caused 35 million deaths. Non-communicable diseases were responsible for 8.2 million deaths, primarily from air pollution (5.5 million). Cardiovascular disease from air pollution had a high age-standardized disability-adjusted life year rate (1,073.40). Communicable, maternal, neonatal, and nutritional diseases caused 1.4 million deaths, mainly due to unsafe water and sanitation. Occupational risks resulted in 184,269 transport-related deaths. Behavioral risks caused 21.6 million deaths, with dietary factors causing 6.9 million cardiovascular deaths. Diabetes linked to sugar-sweetened beverages showed significant growth (1990-2019). Metabolic risks led to 18.6 million deaths. Projections to 2040 indicated persistent challenges, emphasizing the urgent need for targeted interventions and policies to alleviate the global burden of diseases and injuries.

