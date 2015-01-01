Abstract

While virtually all suicide attempters experience ideations, not all who think about suicide will attempt or die by suicide. The ideation-to-action framework has led to new theories distinguishing suicide ideators from suicide attempters. The framework suggests that suicide progresses on a spectrum of thoughts and behaviors with different identifiers and explanations. The concept of acquired capability for suicide (ACS), conceptualized by the Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide, is the first to explain the movement from ideation to action. This concept analysis of ACS is timely and relevant for greater clarification of the role ACS has in the movement from ideation to action. Rodgers' evolutionary concept analysis method is used. The six-step evolutionary method highlights the concept's attributes, antecedents, and consequences and provides a basis for further inquiry and development rather than a final definition.

