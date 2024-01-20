SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Thomsen L, Thompson C, Ogilvie J, McKillop N, Hurren E, Molnar T, Allard T. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2024; 1-20.

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10538712.2024.2350636

38715349

To guide prevention and intervention efforts, the prevalence and impact of child sexual abuse (CSA) victimization among detained and incarcerated populations requires further examination, particularly with consideration of multi-type maltreatment experiences and sex-based variations. This longitudinal population-based study explores these relationships in an Australian birth cohort comprising all individuals born in Queensland in 1983 and 1984 (n = 82,409; 48.68% female). Data include all notified and substantiated harm(s) from child protection services (0 to 17 years), and sentences to youth detention and/or adult incarceration between ages 10 and 30.

FINDINGS indicate greater prevalence of CSA amongst detained/incarcerated individuals compared to the general population but emphasize the impact of cooccurring maltreatment (particularly neglect) on the likelihood of custodial outcomes. Important sex-based differences were noted in the intersection of CSA victimization and detention/incarceration.

FINDINGS reinforce the need for trauma-informed practices when working with custodial populations, particularly females, and highlight opportunities for prevention of detention/incarceration in at-risk populations, in line with a broader public health approach to child protection.


administrative data; adverse childhood experiences; custodial; Incarceration; linkage; maltreatment; sexual abuse; youth detention

