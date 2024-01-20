|
Thomsen L, Thompson C, Ogilvie J, McKillop N, Hurren E, Molnar T, Allard T. J. Child Sex. Abus. 2024; 1-20.
To guide prevention and intervention efforts, the prevalence and impact of child sexual abuse (CSA) victimization among detained and incarcerated populations requires further examination, particularly with consideration of multi-type maltreatment experiences and sex-based variations. This longitudinal population-based study explores these relationships in an Australian birth cohort comprising all individuals born in Queensland in 1983 and 1984 (n = 82,409; 48.68% female). Data include all notified and substantiated harm(s) from child protection services (0 to 17 years), and sentences to youth detention and/or adult incarceration between ages 10 and 30.
administrative data; adverse childhood experiences; custodial; Incarceration; linkage; maltreatment; sexual abuse; youth detention