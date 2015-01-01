|
Citation
Shirazi SY, Huang HJ. J. Neurophysiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Physiological Society)
DOI
PMID
38717333
Abstract
Locomotor perturbations provide insights into the human's response to motor errors. We investigated the differences in motor adaptation and muscle co-contraction between young and older adults during perturbed arms and legs recumbent stepping. We hypothesized that besides prolonged adaptation due to use-dependent learning, older adults would exhibit greater muscle co-contraction than young adults in response to the perturbations. Perturbations were brief increases in resistance applied during each stride at the extension-onset or mid-extension of the left or right leg. Seventeen young adults and eleven older adults completed four 10-minute perturbed stepping tasks. Subjects were instructed to follow a visual pacing cue, step smoothly, and use all their limbs to drive the stepper.
Language: en
Keywords
aging; motor adaptation; use-dependent learning