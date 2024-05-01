Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious global issue, with major depressive disorder (MDD) being a significant risk factor for suicidal thoughts and behaviors. There is an urgent need to determine whether event-related potential components (ERPs) could be used as an indicator to assess suicidal risk.



METHODS: From 2020 to 2023, 258 participants in total were recruited into the study. All participants were divided into four groups: MDD patients at high (n = 66), moderate (n = 66), and low risk (n = 56) of suicide, and healthy controls (HCs)(n = 70). Each participant provided socio-demographic information and underwent evaluations using clinical psychological scales such as 7-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7), Health Questionnaire-9 items (PHQ-9), and Nurses' Global Assessment of Suicide Risk (NGASR). The auditory brainstem response test and ERP examination were performed for all subjects.



RESULTS: Our study found that the amplitude of P2-P3 and N2-P3 was significantly reduced in MDD patients at moderate and high risk of suicide, and these were negatively correlated with NGASR total score (all P < 0.05). Point B latency was positively correlated with NGASR total score (P < 0.05). Patients with MDD patients at low risk for suicide had a lower A-B amplitude compared to HCs (P < 0.05). No differences were found in MMN or P50 components between the four groups (all P > 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: MDD patients at higher risk of suicide exhibited severe impairment of cognitive function. ERP indices, such as the amplitude of P2-P3 and N2-P3, could be associated with the risk of suicide in MDD patients.

