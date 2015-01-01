|
Kikkenborg J, Magelund E, Riise MS, Kayser L, Terp R. JMIR Hum. Factors 2024; 11: e52575.
(Copyright © 2024, JMIR Publications)
38717810
Abstract
BACKGROUND: More than one-third of older adults (aged ≥65 y) experience falls every year. The prevalent modifiable risk factors for falling are malnutrition and physical inactivity, among others. The involvement of older adults in the prevention of falls can decrease injuries, hospitalizations, and dependency on health care professionals. In this regard, eHealth can support older adults' self-management through more physical activity and adequate food intake. eHealth must be tailored to older adults' needs and preferences so that they can reap its full benefits. Therefore, it is necessary to gain insight into the knowledge, skills, and mindset of older adults living at home who are at risk of falls regarding eHealth.
*Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Exercise/psychology; *Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; *Qualitative Research; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; diet; eHealth; fall; fall prevention; Female; food; food intake; Humans; injuries; injury; Interviews as Topic; Male; malnutrition; management; mobile phone; nutrition; nutritional intake; nutritional needs; older adults; outpatient clinic; physical activity; physical inactivity; qualitative study; READHY; Readiness and Enablement Index for Health Technology; self-management; social network; social support; support; Telemedicine/methods