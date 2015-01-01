Abstract

BACKGROUND: More than one-third of older adults (aged ≥65 y) experience falls every year. The prevalent modifiable risk factors for falling are malnutrition and physical inactivity, among others. The involvement of older adults in the prevention of falls can decrease injuries, hospitalizations, and dependency on health care professionals. In this regard, eHealth can support older adults' self-management through more physical activity and adequate food intake. eHealth must be tailored to older adults' needs and preferences so that they can reap its full benefits. Therefore, it is necessary to gain insight into the knowledge, skills, and mindset of older adults living at home who are at risk of falls regarding eHealth.



OBJECTIVE: This qualitative study aims to explore older adults' use of everyday digital services and technology and how they acquire knowledge about and manage their nutritional intake and physical activity in relation to their health.



METHODS: Semistructured interviews were conducted with 15 older adults (n=9, 60% women; n=6, 40% men; age range 71-87 y) who had all experienced falls or were at risk of falling. These individuals were recruited from a geriatric outpatient clinic. The interviews were analyzed using deductive content analysis based on a modification of the Readiness and Enablement Index for Health Technology framework.



RESULTS: The qualitative data showed that the informants' social networks had a positive impact on their self-management, use of technology, and mindset toward nutritional intake and physical activity. Although the informants generally lived active lives, they all lacked knowledge about how their food intake influenced their physical health, including their risk of falling. Another finding was the large diversity in the use of technology among the informants, which was related to their mindset toward technology.



CONCLUSIONS: Older adults can use technology for everyday purposes, but some need additional introduction and support to be able to use it for managing their health. They also need to learn about the importance of proper nutritional intake and physical activity in preventing falls. Older adults need a more personalized introduction to technology, nutrition, and physical activity in their contact with health professionals.

