Abstract

BACKGROUND: Health care providers, particularly nursing staff, are at risk of physical or emotional abuse from patients. This abuse has been associated with increased use of physical and pharmacological restraints on patients, poor patient outcomes, high staff turnover, and reduced job satisfaction.



METHODS: In this study, a multidisciplinary team at Tufts Medical Center implemented the Brøset Violence Checklist (BVC), a screening tool administered by nurses to identify patients displaying agitated behavior. Patients who scored high on the BVC received a psychiatry consultation, followed by assessments and recommendations. This tool was implemented in an inpatient medical setting in conjunction with a one-hour de-escalation training led by nursing and Public Safety. The intervention design was executed through a series of three distinct Plan-Do-Study-Act cycles.



RESULTS: This study measured the number of BVCs completed and their scores, the number of psychiatric consults placed, the number of calls to Public Safety, the number of staff assaults, nursing restraint use, and staff satisfaction. During the study period, restraint use decreased 17.6% from baseline mean and calls to Public Safety decreased 60.0% from baseline mean. In the staff survey, nursing staff reported feeling safer at work and feeling better equipped to care for agitated patients.



CONCLUSION: The BVC is an effective, low-cost tool to proactively identify patients displaying agitated or aggressive behavior. Simple algorithms for next steps in interventions and training help to mitigate risk and increase feelings of safety among staff. Regular psychiatric rounding and the identification of champions were key components in a successful implementation.

Language: en