Abstract

METHODS: This study was designed as a cross-sectional, observational, retrospective study. The variables of the study were paracetamol overdose, demographic information, poisoning mechanisms, clinical, laboratory findings, and clinical progression of the cases. The cases compared in whom treatment was initiated within the first 8 hours after poisoning and those in whom it was not. χ2, t test, and logistic regression analyses were conducted at appropriate facilities.



RESULTS: Three hundred forty-eight cases were included in the study. N-AC treatment was initiated within the first 8 hours after poisoning in 322 cases (92.5%), and 26 cases received N-AC treatment after 8 hours after poisoning. Liver toxicity developed in 6 cases (1.7%), and indications for liver transplantation were met in 36 cases (10.3%). Among the 26 cases for which treatment was not initiated within the first 8 hours, 18 cases (69.2%) had indications for liver transplantation (P < 0.01). It was found that N-AC within the first 8 hours reduced the risk by 43 times (P = 0.02) and being older than 6 years, being admitted to the intensive care unit, and having alanine aminotransferase values above 1000 U/L increased the risk significantly (P = 0.009, P = 0.005, P < 0.001). When a receiver operating characteristic curve was plotted for the 4th-hour blood acetaminophen level to predict liver transplantation, a value of 684.5 μg/mL emerged with 89% sensitivity and 93% specificity (area under the curve, 0.951).



CONCLUSIONS: As a result, this study demonstrates the protective effect of early-initiated N-AC therapy on liver toxicity in pediatric acetaminophen poisoning cases. It also highlights a significant impact of gastrointestinal decontamination methods.

Language: en