Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people aged 10 to 24 years. We aim to assess the effectiveness of universal suicide screening in a pediatric ED.



METHODS: Since April 7, 2019, all patients 10 years and older who presented to the pediatric ED of our freestanding children's hospital were screened with the validated Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale and categorized as mild, moderate, or severe risk for suicide. Screenings from 2019 were reviewed by investigators. All children aged 10 to 18 years who were screened were included. Data collected included demographic information, previous ED visits, past chief complaints), suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, and disposition.



RESULTS: A total of 11,469 subjects were screened for suicide risk. Of those screened, 340 were positive on Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale, and 5 were excluded for being outside of the age range. Of the remaining 335 subjects who screened positive, 116 (34.5%) of them presented with a primarily medical chief complaint. A total of 120 subjects screened mild risk (35.8%), 46 were moderate (13.7%), and 169 were severe (50.4%). Overall, 141 positive subjects were admitted for mental health concerns.



CONCLUSIONS: Several patients who screened positive for suicide risk did not present with a mental health concern. Nearly half of screen-positive children who were admitted for mental health concerns had been seen in the ED in the year before their visit. Initiation of universal suicide screening in the pediatric ED identified a significant number of children with unrecognized suicide risk.

