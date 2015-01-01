SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tarawneh A, Nafi O, Abdelfattah AS, Al-Tawarah NM. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PEC.0000000000003189

PMID

38718809

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Datura stramonium, jimsonweed, is a toxic plant with hallucinogenic properties. Although there are many studies on Datura poisoning, none reported cases in Jordan. This study offers a comprehensive review on D. stramonium ingestion, covering its epidemiology, clinical presentation, and treatment. We aimed to provide better understanding of the factors for Datura ingestion, identify prevention and management strategies, and address research challenges.

METHODS: This study adopted a retrospective review design to evaluate the cases of Datura poisoning in Al Karak, province of Jordan during the spring of 2022. Data collected from medical records, toxicology databases, and consultation records were analyzed using descriptive statistics.

RESULTS: The common symptoms of Datura poisoning included agitation, mydriasis, and tachycardia. The management approaches comprised supportive care, administration of Diazepam for agitation, and, in some cases, neostigmine to counteract anticholinergic effects.

CONCLUSIONS: Understanding the risks associated with D. stramonium poisoning and implementing effective prevention and management strategies are crucial. This study highlights the importance of recognizing Datura poisoning as a potential diagnosis in children presenting with unexplained anticholinergic symptoms or agitation to the emergency room.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print