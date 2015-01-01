|
Citation
|
Tarawneh A, Nafi O, Abdelfattah AS, Al-Tawarah NM. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38718809
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Datura stramonium, jimsonweed, is a toxic plant with hallucinogenic properties. Although there are many studies on Datura poisoning, none reported cases in Jordan. This study offers a comprehensive review on D. stramonium ingestion, covering its epidemiology, clinical presentation, and treatment. We aimed to provide better understanding of the factors for Datura ingestion, identify prevention and management strategies, and address research challenges.
Language: en