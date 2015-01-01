Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Datura stramonium, jimsonweed, is a toxic plant with hallucinogenic properties. Although there are many studies on Datura poisoning, none reported cases in Jordan. This study offers a comprehensive review on D. stramonium ingestion, covering its epidemiology, clinical presentation, and treatment. We aimed to provide better understanding of the factors for Datura ingestion, identify prevention and management strategies, and address research challenges.



METHODS: This study adopted a retrospective review design to evaluate the cases of Datura poisoning in Al Karak, province of Jordan during the spring of 2022. Data collected from medical records, toxicology databases, and consultation records were analyzed using descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: The common symptoms of Datura poisoning included agitation, mydriasis, and tachycardia. The management approaches comprised supportive care, administration of Diazepam for agitation, and, in some cases, neostigmine to counteract anticholinergic effects.



CONCLUSIONS: Understanding the risks associated with D. stramonium poisoning and implementing effective prevention and management strategies are crucial. This study highlights the importance of recognizing Datura poisoning as a potential diagnosis in children presenting with unexplained anticholinergic symptoms or agitation to the emergency room.

Language: en