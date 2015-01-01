Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study is to determine whether overweight or obese children are at an increased risk for injury and adverse outcomes following pedestrian motor vehicle accidents.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective study of patients between the ages of 2 and 17 who were pedestrians injured in a collision with a motorized vehicle, presenting to a level 1 trauma center, between January 1, 2010, to December 31, 2021. Patients with admission weights falling above the 90th percentile of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's sex-specific growth charts were identified as overweight/obese, those below the cutoff were categorized as nonobese. Groups were compared regarding demographics, mechanism of injury, Injury Severity Score, and Abbreviated Injury Scale by body region of injury. Outcome measures included hospital admission, length of hospital stay, intensive care unit (ICU) admission, ICU length of stay, and mortality.



RESULTS: Of the 306 patients included, 72 (23.5%) were overweight/obese and 234 (76.5%) were nonobese. The mean Injury Severity Score scores were higher among overweight/obese patients (5.37 vs 8.74, P = 0.008). Overweight/obese children were more likely to sustain severe abdominal injuries (Abbreviated Injury Scale ≥ 3) (12.2% vs 5.1%; odds ratio [OR], 2.64; 95% CI, 1.07-6.56; P = 0.030), be admitted to the hospital (94.5% vs 74.3%; OR, 12.07; 95% CI, 2.87-50.72; P < 0.001), require ICU admission (31.0% vs 20.0%, OR, 1.87; 95% CI, 1.03-3.36; P = 0.036), and require a longer ICU stay (0.9 vs 0.4 days, P = 0.014) compared with nonobese patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Obese and overweight children are at increased risk for higher injury severity scores, severe abdominal injuries, and ICU admission after pedestrian motor vehicle accidents.

