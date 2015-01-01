|
Citation
|
Guadarrama-Martínez A, Neri-Castro E, Boyer L, Alagón A. PLoS Negl. Trop. Dis. 2024; 18(5): e0012152.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38717980
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Each year, 3,800 cases of snakebite envenomation are reported in Mexico, resulting in 35 fatalities. The only scientifically validated treatment for snakebites in Mexico is the use of antivenoms. Currently, two antivenoms are available in the market, with one in the developmental phase. These antivenoms, produced in horses, consist of F(ab')2 fragments generated using venoms from various species as immunogens. While previous studies primarily focused on neutralizing the venom of the Crotalus species, our study aims to assess the neutralization capacity of different antivenom batches against pit vipers from various genera in Mexico.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Antivenins/pharmacology/immunology; *Neutralization Tests; Animals; Crotalid Venoms/immunology; Crotalus; Mexico; Snake Bites/drug therapy/immunology; Viperidae