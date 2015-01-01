Abstract

The use of physiotherapy (PT) in the hospital emergency department (ED) has shown positive results including improvements in patient waiting time, treatment initiation, discharge type, patient outcomes, safety and acceptability of the intervention by medical staffs. These findings originate from studies that primarily focus on musculoskeletal and orthopaedic conditions. Despite a significant number of people visiting the ED, there is a shortage of literature evaluating PT in the ED for elderly populations. The objective of this study is the evaluate the effect of delivering PT in the ED (versus no delivery) in patients aged 75 and over with 'falls' complaints. The main objective is the evaluate the effect on the discharge disposition (discharge home, hospitalization). Secondarily, we will evaluate the effect delivering PT on patient-length of stay, the number of falls at 7 days after admission to the ED, changes between the initial and final medical decision regarding patient orientation, and medical staff satisfaction. This study will follow a prospective longitudinal design involving participants aged 75 years and over. We plan to recruit a total n = 336 patients admitted to the ED with a 'fall' chief complaint. After consent, participants will be randomized into either the 'PT-group' (receiving a prescription and execution of PT within the ED), or to the 'no-PT group' (no delivery of PT within the ED). The PT intervention will involve a standardized assessment of motor capacities using validated clinical examinations, and the delivery of rehabilitative exercises based on individual needs. Outcomes will be recorded from the patient's medical record, and a phone call at 7 days. A questionnaire will be sent to medical staff. The results of this study will help to determine whether PT might be beneficial for the management of this increasing proportion of individuals who come to the ED. Trial registration: (Trial registration number: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05753319). https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05753319.

Language: en