Abstract

The age-standardized incidence of head trauma in 2016 was 369 per 100,000 people worldwide. The Western Pacific region, including Japan, had the highest incidence. This study aimed to extract ICD-10 code data for intracranial injury (S06) and external causes of morbidity and mortality (V01-Y89), analyze their characteristics and interrelationships, and contribute to these diseases' prevention, treatment, and prognosis. The number of deaths according to injury type and external cause type of intracranial injury published by the Japanese government was statistically analyzed using JoinPoint, and univariate distribution and multivariate correlation were conducted using JMP Software. From 1999-2021, there was a downward trend in the number of deaths because of intracranial injuries: mortality from intracranial injuries was higher among those aged ≥65 years. Conversely, mortality from intracranial injuries was lower among those aged ≤14 years. Among deaths from intracranial injury, mortality from diffuse brain injury and traumatic subdural hemorrhage was more common. Among deaths from external causes of intracranial injury, mortality from falls, transport accidents, and other unforeseen accidents was more common. Mortality because of intracranial injuries increased significantly during the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. For some age groups and sexes, there were significant inverse correlations of mortality with traumatic subdural hemorrhage and traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage for transport accidents, intentional self-harm and assault, and diffuse brain injury and focal brain injury for falls. We believe that the data presented in this study will be useful for preventing and treating intracranial injuries and for developing administrative measures to reduce intracranial injuries.

