Abstract

Unsafe behavior among construction personnel poses significant risks in petroleum engineering construction projects. This study addresses this issue through the application of a multi-field coupled homogeneous analysis model. By conducting case analyses of petroleum engineering construction accidents and utilizing the WSR methodology, the influencing factors of unsafe behaviors among construction personnel are systematically categorized into organizational system factors, equipment management factors, and construction personnel factors. Subsequently, employing Risk coupling theory, the study delves into the analysis of these influencing factors, discussing their coupling mechanisms and classifications, and utilizing the N-K model to elucidate the coupling effect among them. Furthermore, a novel approach integrating coupling analysis and multi-agent modeling is employed to establish an evolutionary model of construction personnel's unsafe behavior. The findings reveal that a two-factor control method, concurrently reinforcing equipment and construction personnel management, significantly mitigates unsafe behavior. This study provides valuable insights into the evolution of unsafe behavior among construction personnel and offers a robust theoretical framework for targeted interventions. Significantly, it bears practical implications for guiding safety management practices within petroleum engineering construction enterprises. By effectively controlling unsafe behaviors and implementing targeted safety interventions, it contributes to fostering sustainable development within the petroleum engineering construction industry.

