Abstract

Violent offending committed by people with schizophrenia has been a public concern. The present study aims to examine the incidence of violent offending among people with schizophrenia and its correlations with mental health resources and economic factors. In this study, an examination of violent offending by people with schizophrenia and those identified as not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder (NCRMD) between 2010 and 2019 in China's Hunan province was undertaken. Principal component analysis (PCA) and regression analyses were used to explore the association of violent offending in people with schizophrenia and those identified as NCRMD with violent offending in the general population, mental health medical resources, and provincial GDP. Between 2010 and 2019, a total of 2,093 people with schizophrenia committed violent offending in Hunan province, including 1,374 (65.6%) cases identified as NCRMD. Over the period, the incidence of violent offending in people with schizophrenia and those identified as NCRMD has been decreasing. The incidences were positively correlated with the incidence of violent offending in the general population and negatively associated with mental health resources and provincial GDP. These findings may be valuable in helping to develop strategies for violence prevention and risk management for people with schizophrenia.

Language: en