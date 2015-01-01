Abstract

BACKGROUND: The present study aimed to investigate the potential role of perceived stress, impulsivity trait, executive dysfunction in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) thoughts among college students, as well as the gender differences.



METHODS: A sample of 890 university students completed self-report measures of NSSI thoughts in the past month, the level of perceived stress, impulsivity traits, and executive dysfunction.



RESULTS: Compared to those with low level of perceived stress, participants with high level of perceived stress reported significant higher levels of impulsivity trait and executive dysfunction, and higher frequency of NSSI thoughts, and there were no gender differences. Male participants with NSSI thoughts, compared to males without NSSI thoughts, reported significant higher levels of perceived stress and executive dysfunction. Female participants with NSSI thoughts, compared to females without NSSI thoughts, reported significant higher levels of perceived stress, impulsivity trait, and executive dysfunction. Hierarchical regression analysis revealed only executive dysfunction was associated with NSSI thoughts in males, while only perceived stress was associated with NSSI thoughts in females.



CONCLUSION: This study revealed different influence factors for NSSI thoughts in male and female college students. NSSI thoughts in males were more likely associated with executive dysfunction while in females were due to recently perceived stress.

Language: en