Garcia MF, Gomes RT, Pugliesi EC, Santos JPVD, Martino FDE, Gomes KHV, Pasquareli DRG, Lenza RDAM. Rev. Col. Bras. Cir. 2024; 51: e20243652.
PMID
38716914
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: measuring the severity of traumatic injuries is crucial for predicting clinical outcomes. Whereas the Injury Severity Score (ISS) has limitations in assigning scores to injuries at the same site, the New Injury Severity Score (NISS) corrects for this problem by taking into account the three most severe injuries regardless of the region of the body. This study seeks to comprehend the clinical and epidemiological profile of trauma patients while comparing the effectiveness of scales for predicting mortality.
