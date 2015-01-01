|
Citation
|
Nascimento JHFDO, Souza Filho BMDE, Tomaz SC, Vieira ATS, Silva Neto MMDA, Andrade ABDE, Santana DRDE, Gusmão-Cunha A. Rev. Col. Bras. Cir. 2024; 51: e20243665.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Colégio Brasileiro de Cirurgiões)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38716915
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: burns represent a pivotal component of trauma in Brazil, accounting for 2 million incidents and 2,500 deaths annually. Self-intentional burns are associated with a worse prognosis, larger burned surface area, higher infection rates, and death. The lack of studies on the issue of self-immolation raises epidemiological questions regarding Brazilian victims. This study aimed to investigate the profile of burn events associated with self-injurious behavior among Brazilian victims.
Language: pt
|
Keywords
|
*Burns/epidemiology/mortality; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; Brazil/epidemiology; Female; Humans; Male