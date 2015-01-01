Abstract

INTRODUCTION: burns represent a pivotal component of trauma in Brazil, accounting for 2 million incidents and 2,500 deaths annually. Self-intentional burns are associated with a worse prognosis, larger burned surface area, higher infection rates, and death. The lack of studies on the issue of self-immolation raises epidemiological questions regarding Brazilian victims. This study aimed to investigate the profile of burn events associated with self-injurious behavior among Brazilian victims.



METHODS: this systematic review was performed according to PRISMA 2020 guidelines and evaluated the correlation between self-injurious behavior as a cause of burns in Brazilian victims and its epidemiological implications in the last 20 years (2003-2023). The MeSH terms "Burns", "Self-Injurious Behavior", "Epidemiology" and "Brazil" were queried in the PubMed/MEDLINE, SciELO, and Cochrane Library databases, and, after selection by inclusion/exclusion criteria, the most relevant studies were critically analyzed.



RESULTS: From 1,077 pre-selected studies, 92 were potentially eligible, resulting in 7 manuscripts incorporated in this review. From 3,510 burned victims assembled in the pool of selected studies, 311 cases displayed self-injurious behavior. Burned patients who attempted to burn their lives have a higher risk of death (p<0.05; RR=5.1 [3.2-8.1]) and larger burned surface area (p<0.05; MD=19.2 [10-28.2]), compared to accidental cases. Moreover, the female gender was at a higher risk of attempting self-immolation (p<0.05; RR=4.01 [2.9-5.5]).



CONCLUSION: our results show that self-inflicted burn cases were associated with a larger burned surface area and a higher risk of death, and the female gender was identified as a relevant risk factor in Brazil.

