Abstract

Human behaviour has gained recognition as a critical factor in addressing climate change and its impacts. With extreme weather events posing risks to vulnerable communities, understanding cognitive processes driving behaviours becomes essential for effective risk communication. This study focuses on the 2018 "Vaia" storm, which brought unprecedented precipitation and wind velocity to the mountainous regions of North-eastern Italy. Drawing upon the Protection Motivation Theory (PMT) framework, we employ probabilistic models to identify distinct groups with similar behavioural profiles. By administering a web-based survey to 1500 residents affected by the event, we find that threat appraisal is more influential in shaping protective behaviours than coping appraisal. Our findings indicate that by enhancing coping appraisals and discouraging non-protective measures, we can actively mitigate maladaptive responses and promote the adoption of effective adaptation strategies.

Language: en