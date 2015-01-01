Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to determine the prevalence of hazardous alcohol consumption (HAC) according to gender among university students and associated factors.



METHODS: This is a cross-sectional study conducted on undergraduate students. We used a stratified sampling technique to represent 26036 students from all grade levels and 11 faculties, and the survey was administered to 2349 undergraduate students. The prevalence of HAC was determined with the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT). HAC was defined as getting 8 points or more from the AUDIT. Multivariate logistic regression analyses were performed to examine HAC related factors in both genders.



RESULTS: In this study, 53.2% of the participants were male. The prevalence of HAC in the study group was 13.5% and prevalence of lifetime drinker was 65.3%. In males; those whose fathers [OR = 1.72; 95% CI: (1.17-2.52)], mothers [1.49; (1.02-2.18)], close friends [2.42; (1.28-4.60)] drink alcohol and smoking [3.16; (2.09- 4.77)], use illicit substance [2.35; (1.66-3.34)], have mental health problems [1.65; (1.04-2.62)] were more likely to report HAC. Meanwhile in females, those whose fathers [OR = 1.92; 95%CI: (1.03-3.57)], close friends [5.81; (1.73-19.45)] drink alcohol and smoking [4.33; (2.31-8.15)], use illicit substance [4.34; (2.34-8.06)] have mental health problems [3.01; (1.67-5.43)] were more likely to report HAC.



CONCLUSIONS: HAC prevalence is high among university students. The risk of HAC increases with the use of alcohol in family and circle of friends, smoking, illicit substance use and mental health problems. The factors associated with the risk of HAC in both genders are similar.

