Sharif AF, Shaheen RS, Alsubaie DS, Alshabibi RA, Abusamak FW, Alnasser S, Al-Mulhim KA, Abdelgawad II. Toxicol. Res. (Camb.) 2024; 13(3): tfae069.
(Copyright © 2024, RSC Publishing)
38716411
BACKGROUND: Toxic alcohols are chemicals with common metabolic characteristics resulting in severe morbidities and mortalities. The current study aimed to assess the efficacy of six scoring systems: The Poison Severity Score (PSS), Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation (APACHE) II score, Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score, Rapid Acute Physiology Score (RAPS), Rapid Emergency Medicine Score (REMS), and Modified Early Warning Score (MEWS) in stratifying the patients exposed to toxic alcohol based on liability of organ failure, prolonged hospital stay, and need for an antidote.
blindness; glycol; methanol; scoring system; toxic alcohol