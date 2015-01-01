|
Hu R, Wang X, He W, Zhao C, Mao Y. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38717825
OBJECTIVE: Mountain highways are linearly complex, with extensive curves and high accident injury rates, how to improve driving safety is the key to traffic safety management on mountain highways, and it also meets the need for harmonious and sustainable development of the society. Therefore, this study investigates the effects of different guardrail color configurations on the driving behavior of different styles of drivers when driving on mountainous curves from the perspective of improving road aids - guardrails.
driving behavior; driving style; guardrail color; Mountain curves; road safety