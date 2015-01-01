Abstract

OBJECTIVE: One of the main causes of death worldwide among young people are car crashes, and most of these fatalities occur to children who are seated in the front passenger seat and who, at the time of an accident, receive a direct impact from the airbags, which is lethal for children under 13 years of age. The present study seeks to raise awareness of this risk by interior monitoring with a child face detection system that serves to alert the driver that the child should not be sitting in the front passenger seat.



METHODS: The system incorporates processing of data collected, elements of deep learning such as transfer learning, fine-tunning and facial detection to identify the presence of children in a robust way, which was achieved by training with a dataset generated from scratch for this specific purpose. The MobileNetV2 architecture was used based on the good performance shown when compared with the Inception architecture for this task; and its low computational cost, which facilitates implementing the final model on a Raspberry Pi 4B.



RESULTS: The resulting image dataset consisted of 102 empty seats, 71 children (0-13 years), and 96 adults (14-75 years). From the data augmentation, there were 2,496 images for adults and 2,310 for children. The classification of faces without sliding window gave a result of 98% accuracy and 100% precision. Finally, using the proposed methodology, it was possible to detect children in the front passenger seat in real time, with a delay of 1 s per decision and sliding window criterion, reaching an accuracy of 100%.



CONCLUSIONS: Although our 100% accuracy in an experimental environment is somewhat idealized in that the sensor was not blocked by direct sunlight, nor was it partially or completely covered by dirt or other debris common in vehicles transporting children. The present study showed that is possible the implementation of a robust noninvasive classification system made on Raspberry Pi 4 Model B in any automobile for the detection of a child in the front seat through deep learning methods such as Deep CNN.

