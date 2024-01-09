Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Studying the optimal profile shape and size of deceleration facilities suitable for low-speed environment roads under different speed control intervals.



METHODS: Simulation modeling of deceleration facilities with various profile shapes and sizes and for vehicles in different speed intervals was performed using the vehicle dynamics simulation software Carsim. The height jumped by a vehicle's wheels, the vertical force on the wheels, and the vertical acceleration of the vehicle were used as indicators of ride comfort and operational stability for the various deceleration facility profiles.



RESULTS: stability and comfort were related to the contour of the deceleration facility. Vertical forces were positively related to vehicle jump height, but the jump heights of vehicles passing through deceleration mounds with different planes at the same speed were not significantly different with increasing height. When the vehicle is traveling slowly, the vertical impact force on the vehicle is not significantly related to the speed loss of the vehicle.



CONCLUSIONS: Within the speed range of 20-60 km/h and profile heights of 3-10.5 cm, the effectiveness ratings of circular high width and parabolic were basically at level 2 and level 3, but the circular high width had a more stable jump height and was the best profile form, followed by sinusoidal and parabolic, then isosceles trapezoidal, and lastly conventional speed bumps.

Language: en