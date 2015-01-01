Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Buthus species, including B paris, are classified as one of the most dangerous scorpion genera in Morocco, implicated in several cases of human death. Our objective is to characterize, for the first time, the toxicity and histopathologic and biochemical impacts of B paris venom.



METHODS: We investigated the experimental pathophysiology of B paris venom by examining histologic changes in vital organs (heart, kidneys, liver, and lungs) and assessing biochemical enzymatic markers (alanine aminotransferase, aspartate aminotransferase, lactate dehydrogenase, creatine phosphokinase, urea, and creatinine) in mice injected subcutaneously with 2 doses of 400 and 450 mg·kg(-1).



RESULTS: Our results showed that the subcutaneous median lethal dose of B paris venom was around 0.52 mg·kg(-1). Histologic findings revealed significant tissue damage in the previously mentioned vital organs, confirmed through biochemical analysis indicating impaired heart and liver functions. Additionally, an increase in urea, creatinine, and glucose levels occurred following B paris venom injection.



CONCLUSION: Our findings show that B paris venom exhibits a high level of experimental toxicity. These results highlight the potentially lethal nature of this venom and emphasize the potential medical importance of this species.

