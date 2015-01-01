|
Citation
|
Sterner RC, Brooks NP. WMJ Wis. Med. J. 2024; 123(2): 88-94.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Wisconsin Medical Society)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
38718235
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Traumatic spinal cord injury (tSCI) is a devastating event that can cause permanent loss of function or disability. Time to surgical decompression of the spinal cord affects outcomes and is a critical principle in management of tSCI. One of the major determinants of time to decompression is transport time. To date, no study has compared the neurological outcomes of tSCI patients transported via ground/ambulance versus air/helicopter.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Air Ambulances; *Ambulances; *Decompression, Surgical; *Spinal Cord Injuries/therapy; Adult; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Retrospective Studies; Treatment Outcome; Wisconsin/epidemiology