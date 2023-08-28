Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the association between the clustering of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and sleep quality in middle-aged and older Chinese adults.



METHODS: Data were from the Life History Survey in 2014 and the third wave follow-up survey in 2015 of China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS). A total of 10 824 participants aged 45 years and above were included in this study. According to the number of ACEs, the participants were divided into four groups: 0, 1, 2-3 and≥4 ACEs. The multivariate logistic regression model was used to analyze the association of ACEs clustering with inappropriate sleep duration and poor sleep quality in middle-aged and older adults.



RESULTS: Among the 10 824 participants with an average age of (60.83±9.06) years, 5 211 (48.14%) were males. About 6 111 participants (56.64%) had inappropriate sleep duration, and 3 640 participants (33.63%) had poor sleep quality. After adjusting for covariates including gender, age, residence, marital status, education, household consumption, BMI, smoking, drinking, and depression in adulthood, compared with the 0 ACE group, the risk of inappropriate sleep duration was significantly increased in the 2-3 ACEs group and≥4 ACEs group, while ORs (95%CIs) were 1.26 (1.12-1.41) and 1.43 (1.23-1.66), respectively. The risk of poor sleep quality in the 2-3 ACEs group and≥4 ACEs group was also significantly higher than that in the 0 ACE group, while ORs (95%CIs) were 1.28 (1.12-1.46) and 1.53 (1.29-1.80), respectively.



CONCLUSION: ACEs clustering in childhood could negatively affect sleep duration and quality in middle-aged and older Chinese adults.

