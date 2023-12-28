|
Li TT, Chen C, Zhang MX, Liu YW, Pan LJ, Sun QH, Liu YY, Zhang Y, Wang L. Zhonghua Yu Fang Yi Xue Za Zhi 2024; 58(5): 588-591.
(Copyright © 2024, Zhonghua yi xue hui)
38715496
In recent years, the high temperature and heatwaves have seriously affected the health of Chinese residents, and there is an important need for public health protection guidelines for high temperature and heatwaves in China. The National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention has organized experts to fully investigate the evidence from epidemiological research on the health of populations in high temperature and heatwaves globally and in China, analyze the health hazards and protection needs of different populations, and put forward practical and effective individual protection measures and health recommendations. For this reason, the "Guideline for Public Health Protection against High Temperature and Heatwaves" (referred to as the "Guideline") was officially issued in June 2023. This article interprets the background and significance of the Guideline, the principles of compilation, the main considerations, the main contents, the implementations and promotions and other aspects, to improve the understanding of the content of the Guideline and strengthen the publicity and implementations.
Language: zh
*Guidelines as Topic; *Hot Temperature; *Public Health; China; Humans