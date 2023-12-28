Abstract

In recent years, the high temperature and heatwaves have seriously affected the health of Chinese residents, and there is an important need for public health protection guidelines for high temperature and heatwaves in China. The National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention has organized experts to fully investigate the evidence from epidemiological research on the health of populations in high temperature and heatwaves globally and in China, analyze the health hazards and protection needs of different populations, and put forward practical and effective individual protection measures and health recommendations. For this reason, the "Guideline for Public Health Protection against High Temperature and Heatwaves" (referred to as the "Guideline") was officially issued in June 2023. This article interprets the background and significance of the Guideline, the principles of compilation, the main considerations, the main contents, the implementations and promotions and other aspects, to improve the understanding of the content of the Guideline and strengthen the publicity and implementations.



===



近年来，高温热浪已对我国居民健康造成严重影响，我国对高温热浪公众健康防护指南有重要需求。国家疾病预防控制局组织专家充分调研全球及我国高温热浪人群健康流行病学研究证据，解析不同人群的健康危害及防护需求，提出切实有效的个体防护措施及健康建议。基于此编制的《高温热浪公众健康防护指南》（简称《指南》）于2023年6月正式发布。本文围绕《指南》的制定背景与意义、编制原则、主要依据、核心内容、实施与推广等方面进行解读，以促进对《指南》内容理解、加强《指南》宣贯实施。

Language: zh