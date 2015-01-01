|
Citation
|
Grant JE, Chamberlain SR. Ann. Clin. Psychiatry 2023; 35(1): 23-30.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Clinical Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36716473
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Gambling is common and there is growing concern about its public health implications. Little is known about how gambling differs in people with minority sexual identities. We sought to understand whether lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals differ from non-LGB individuals in terms of gambling and associated characteristics.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Gambling/epidemiology; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; Adolescent; Adult; Female; Humans; Male; Minority Groups/psychology; Sexual Behavior/psychology; Suicidal Ideation; Young Adult