|
Citation
|
Luo G, Li Y, Yao C, Li M, Li J, Zhang X. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 320: e115056.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36680911
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUNDS: The notion that a prolonged duration of untreated illness (DUI) leads to poorer outcomes has contributed to extensive changes in mental health services worldwide. However, most studies on DUI have focused on schizophrenia and related psychosis. This study aimed to assess the possible relationship between DUI and certain clinical correlates in first-episode and drug-naïve patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Clinical correlates; Duration of untreated illness; Major depressive disorder; *Depressive Disorder, Major/diagnosis; Suicide, Attempted/psychology; *Psychotic Disorders/psychology; *Schizophrenia/therapy; Drug-naïve; First-episode