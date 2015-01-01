Abstract

Suicidal ideation (SI) is a major suicide risk factor; therefore, it is crucial to identify individuals with SI. Discrepancies between the clinicians and patients' estimation of SI may lead to under-evaluating the suicide risk. Yet, studies on discrepancies between self- and clinician-rated SI are lacking, although identifying the patients' sociodemographic and clinical characteristics associated with such discrepancies might help to reduce the under-evaluation risk. Therefore, the aim of this study was to identify features associated with SI rating discrepancies in patients with bipolar disorder (BD) because of the high prevalence of suicide in this population. Among the patients recruited by the French network of FondaMental expert centers for BD, patients with SI (i.e. ≥2 for item 12 of the Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology-Self Report and/or ≥3 for item 10 of the clinician-rated Montgomery and Åsberg Depression Rating Scale) were selected and divided in concordant (i.e. SI in both self- and clinician-rated questionnaires; n = 130; 25.6%), and discordant (i.e. SI in only one questionnaire; n = 377; 74.4%). Depression severity was the feature most associated with SI evaluation discrepancy, especially in patients with SI identified only with the self-rated questionnaire. Clinician may under-evaluate SI presence in patients with low depression level.

Language: en