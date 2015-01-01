|
Citation
|
De Jaegere E, Stas P, Van Heeringen K, Dumon E, van Landschoot R, Portzky G. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; 53(2): 270-281.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36650920
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a serious public health concern worldwide. Current psychological interventions targeting suicidal ideation and behavior are, however, limited and often lack convincing empirical support. Future-Oriented Group Training (FOGT) targets crucial aspects of the suicidal process, thus possibly offering a promising intervention for suicidal ideation. This study aimed at investigating the short-term and long-term effects of FOGT on suicidal thoughts and related variables.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Anxiety; Affect; randomized controlled trial; *Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide/psychology; Forecasting; group intervention; prospective; suicide-specific