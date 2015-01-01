Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a serious public health concern worldwide. Current psychological interventions targeting suicidal ideation and behavior are, however, limited and often lack convincing empirical support. Future-Oriented Group Training (FOGT) targets crucial aspects of the suicidal process, thus possibly offering a promising intervention for suicidal ideation. This study aimed at investigating the short-term and long-term effects of FOGT on suicidal thoughts and related variables.



METHODS: A randomized controlled trial was conducted, comparing the intervention group (FOGT + treatment as usual (TAU)) to a control group (TAU) at pre and posttreatment and at a 12-week follow-up. Suicidal ideation was the primary outcome, while depressive symptoms, hopelessness, defeat, entrapment, worrying, and the ability for future-oriented thinking were secondary outcomes.



RESULTS: When compared to the control group, the intervention group showed significant decreases in worrying at posttreatment and significant increases in future-oriented thinking at follow-up. Pre-post analyses within the intervention group showed significant small-to-medium effects for primary as well as most secondary outcomes. Changes in suicidal ideation, depression, hopelessness, and future-oriented thinking remained significant at follow-up.



CONCLUSION: This study provides promising empirical evidence for the use of FOGT for individuals with suicidal ideation.

Language: en