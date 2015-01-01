|
Citation
|
Ojima M, Ishida K, Katayama Y, Hirose T, Nakao S, Tachino J, Noda T, Umemura Y, Kiguchi T, Kiyohara K, Matsuyama T, Kitamura T, Oda J, Ohnishi M. Acute Med. Surg. 2023; 10(1): e817.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Association for Acute Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36698916
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
AIM: The nationwide impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on major trauma in Japan is unknown. The nationwide registry-based data of the Japanese Trauma Data Bank were analyzed to elucidate the impact of COVID-19 on the epidemiology, treatment, and outcomes of major trauma patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
COVID‐19; epidemiology; suicide; traffic accident; trauma